Winter Weather
Neighbors walk in front of a home damaged by strong winds on Monday in Norman, Okla. The damage came after rare severe storms and tornadoes moved through Oklahoma overnight.

 Alonzo Adams

OKLAHOMA CITY — Parts of the Southern Plains counted the injured and surveyed the damage Monday after tornadoes and other powerful winds swept through, killing at least one person in Oklahoma, while some Michigan residents faced a fifth consecutive day without power following last week’s ice storm.

In California, the National Weather Service said winter storms will continue moving into the state through Wednesday after residents got a brief break from severe weather Sunday.

