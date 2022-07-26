Paul Sorvino, an imposing actor who specialized in playing crooks and cops like Paulie Cicero in “Goodfellas” and the NYPD sergeant Phil Cerreta on “Law & Order,” has died. He was 83.

His publicist, Roger Neal, said he died Monday morning of natural causes at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla. Sorvino had dealt with health issues over the past few years.

