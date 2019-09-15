UAW to let GM contract lapse, raising likelihood of strike
DETROIT — The United Auto Workers union is letting its contract with General Motors expire just before midnight Saturday, increasing the likelihood of a strike as early as tonight.
Citing significant differences with the company on wages, health care and other issues, union Vice President Terry Dittes told local union officials in a letter that a decision on whether to strike will be made today.
The union said in a letter to GM that union members will report for regular shifts today.
Both letters were obtained Saturday by The Associated Press.
“We still have many outstanding issues remaining, including significant differences between the parties on wages, health care benefits, temporary employees, job security and profit sharing,” wrote Dittes, the union’s Leader in the GM negotiations.
President having dinner with parents of Otto Warmbier
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump planned to have dinner Saturday with the parents of an American college student who died in 2017 shortly after being freed from captivity in North Korea.
An administration official said Trump was to host the parents of Otto Warmbier, who was convicted of trying to steal a propaganda poster while in the North Korea capital and spent 17 months in prison. He died at age 22 just days after being returned to the United States in a vegetative state.
Trump’s ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, was expected to join the dinner. Officials say he is among the 15 candidates Trump is considering to replace ousted national security adviser John Bolton.
Warmbier’s parents, Fred and Cindy Warmbier of suburban Cincinnati, say their son was tortured in prison and they were angered by Trump’s comments this spring that he took North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “at his word” that he was unaware of any mistreatment.
Trump later tweeted, “Of course I hold North Korea responsible for Otto’s mistreatment and death.”
Demonstrators face off over monument
PITTSBORO, N.C. — Police officers and barricades were in place as people for and against the removal of a Confederate monument in a North Carolina county stood on opposite sides of the street.
The demonstrations were held on Saturday near the Chatham County Courthouse, where the monument has stood for over a century.
Chatham’s commissioners voted, 4-1, in August to ask a United Daughters of the Confederacy chapter to have a plan by Oct. 1 to remove the statue. The county let the UDC install the statue in 1907. Without a plan, the county will declare it a public trespass by Nov. 1, making it eligible for removal.