U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley and retired Navy Adm. Mike Franken criticized each other for being too extreme on issues from abortion to immigration at an Iowa Press debate Thursday.
The U.S. Senate candidates answered questions from reporters during the Iowa PBS event as Franken challenges the longtime Republican senator, who is seeking his eighth term. A July Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll found Grassley holds the lead, but has the smallest margin, 8 points, since winning the Senate seat in 1980.
The candidates discussed the future of abortion rights following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Grassley said that he would not support legislation introduced by his Republican colleague U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham to federally ban abortion after 15 weeks, with exceptions in the case of the life of the mother, rape or incest.
Grassley said the U.S. Supreme Court made the right decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case in June by returning the issue of abortion back to state legislators. While he is anti-abortion, he said he would give states time to pass abortion legislation before considering any federal actions.
But Franken said he supports taking federal-level action to secure abortion rights following the court’s decision. He supports codifying Roe v. Wade in Congress, but denied Grassley’s comment that he wants abortion “available to the last minute birth.” The government should not be involved in determining viability when passing abortion rights legislation, Franken said, and said that late-term abortions are often in cases where the mother’s life is at risk.
The candidates also responded to President Joe Biden’s announcement Thursday to pardon all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, in addition to reviewing the substance’s classification as a Schedule I drug. Both candidates said they needed time to fully review Biden’s plan, but Franken said he supports decriminalizing marijuana both medically and recreationally, and said the president’s action was “step one” in national decriminalization efforts.
Grassley said that the president’s action was constitutional, but questioned the plan because most federal marijuana charges involve more than simple possession. People who took plea bargains to reduce their charge to simple marijuana possession could be pardoned through this executive action, he said.
The senator also claimed that most marijuana comes from across the border, as do other drugs.
“Most of this marijuana comes across the border, an open border,” he said. “It seems like my opponent believes in an open border because he said the wall was an idiotic thing. And we’ve got to control the border, not just for marijuana but for fentanyl that killed 200 Iowans.”
Franken disagreed with Grassley’s claim that he does not want a strong border. He also said that much of the drugs trafficked into the U.S. are not brought by undocumented immigrants.
“Regarding the fentanyl coming across the border, a vast amount of it is shipped in via packages via DHL and the mail and the like,” Franken said. “That is well known in the authorities. That which is brought across the border isn’t being humped back by illegal people crossing, by undocumented individuals crossing the border. It has come across in traffic, merchandising and trucks, etcetera. Let’s be honest about this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.