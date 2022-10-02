Ukraine presses on with counteroffensive; Russia uses drones

Ukrainian servicemen drive a tank on the way to Siversk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Saturday. (AP Photo/Inna Varenytsia)

 Inna Varenytsia

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia attacked the Ukrainian president's hometown and other targets Sunday with suicide drones, and Ukraine took back full control of a strategic eastern city in a counteroffensive that has reshaped the war.

Russia's loss of the eastern city of Lyman, which it had been using as a transport and logistics hub, is a new blow to the Kremlin as it seeks to escalate the war by illegally annexing four regions of Ukraine and heightening threats to use nuclear force.

