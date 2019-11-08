Activists sue 2 county sheriffs over alleged TRUST Act violations
CHICAGO — The ACLU of Illinois and other advocacy groups have sued two county sheriffs for alleged violations of the TRUST Act, which limits cooperation between local police and federal immigration authorities.
It’s part of an effort announced Thursday to monitor law enforcement compliance with the 2017 law prohibiting local police from holding a person on an immigration detainer unless there’s a judge-signed warrant.
The lawsuits allege sheriffs in Stephenson and Ogle counties unlawfully detained immigrants for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after minor traffic offenses. Stephenson County Sheriff David Snyders’ attorney says it’s clear county employees complied with laws. The Ogle County sheriff didn’t return a Thursday message.
Pastor resigns after admitting abusing relative decades ago
CHICAGO — The pastor of a Chicago church has resigned after revealing he sexually abused an underage female relative when he was a teenager.
The Chicago Tribune reported The Rev. Charles W. Lyons left his post at Armitage Baptist Church after 45 years leading the congregation. The 68-year-old Lyons told the Tribune that church leaders learned of his transgression two years ago. He said his conduct was not an automatically “disqualifying” offense. Lyons said he resigned in July.
In a statement posted to its website Wednesday, the church said Lyons’ resignation was largely spurred by “unresolved concerns regarding his leadership over the years and the ramifications of sexual abuse committed years before he became a pastor.”
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Southern Illinois authorities say a man was seriously injured when he spent a night trapped in a tree he’d scaled to escape an attacking dog.
The Belleville Fire Department said a woman heard the 38-year-old man calling for help Wednesday morning and found him stuck about 4 feet off the ground in a tree in Belleville’s Bicentennial Park.
The man told firefighters who rescued him after about 11 hours in the tree that he’d climbed it Tuesday night after a dog chased him, but his knee became lodged in a fork in the tree, trapping him there.
Belleville Fire Chief Tom Pour says the man’s knee was seriously injured due to a lack of circulation. KTVI-TV reported the man was flown to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.