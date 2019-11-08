News in your town

2 dozen pop-up shops part of latest effort to promote Dubuque's Central corridor

Citing large discrepancies in vaccination-rate reporting, Dubuque County group calls for state fix

Her Night Out speaker: Find humor, hope in life

'Untimely winter weather' delays opening of stretch of U.S. 52 until spring

UD event urges awareness of increasing number of eyes in the sky

Sources: Former lawmaker from Dubuque offered money for endorsements of Steyer

Weekend Buzz: 3 events to check out this weekend

Historic building rehab efforts in Dubuque, Elkader awarded $150,000 in state grants

Prep football: Offensive line paving way for Western Dubuque

College volleyball: UD grinds out epic 5-set postseason win over Loras

Event preview: Heritage Center to kick off Family Series with 'Jungle Book'

Ask Amy: Young adult must keep debt, and dad, at bay

Local comedy horror flick sees world premiere

Ellis: New 'Terminator' a series upgrade

Opening this weekend

Event preview: Comedian Louis C.K. to take Five Flags stage with 2 shows

TLP offering audition classes for Annie

Book review: 'The Siberian Dilemma: An Arkay Renko Novel'

Museum to host Young at Art Nov. 12

UD to host film screening on Iowa's sex trafficking industry

Television Q&A

Charges: Chinese surveillance goods illegally sold to US

Warren health plan departs from US 'social insurance' idea

Cyr: The Great Depression's real lessons

Letter: Billions and trillions -- it adds up to lies

YOUR HOROSCOPE: November 8

Illinois news in brief

Nation News in Brief

Long festering charges of anti-Semitism hit Labour's Corbyn

Iowa news in brief

Iowa girls state swimming & diving preview

Celebrities, others ask Texas to halt inmate's execution

Celebrity news

Leading intellectual in Benin, Albert Tevoedjre, dies at 89

Almanac

Sports in brief: Nagy silent on Daniels-Whitehair switch

The words Trump had to hear: Investigations, Biden, Clinton