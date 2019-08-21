Report finds bullying, intimidation in speaker’s office
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An investigation of sexual harassment in House Speaker Michael Madigan’s office found that control has been too centralized and discourages complaints about mistreatment.
Madigan on Tuesday released a report he ordered by former state executive inspector general Maggie Hickey. It focused on three allegations of sexual misconduct or intimidation. It found sufficient evidence to back up one complaint that Madigan’s now-resigned chief of staff Timothy Mapes made inappropriate sexual comments and intimidated employees.
Hickey said Mapes’ power was too centralized for appropriate communication.
Mapes said in a statement that he had a lot of responsibility and always put “good government” first.Madigan says he takes “responsibility for not doing enough previously” but noted that Hickey pointed out significant steps he’s taken to improve the atmosphere.
Woman dies, man injured in fall into Winnebago County quarry
POYGAN, Wis. — A woman has died and her husband was injured after they fell into a quarry in Winnebago County.
The incident happened Monday in the town of Poygan. Authorities say they are still investigating, but it appears the couple from Oshkosh had been at a nearby business and walked to the top ridge of an adjacent quarry. It appears they were unfamiliar with the terrain in the area.
Authorities identified the woman who died as 31-year-old Alissa Bartels. Her husband, 31-year-old Lucas Bartels, is in good condition at a hospital in Neenah.
Pilot dies in gyroplane crash
VIROQUA, Wis. — Authorities in southwestern Wisconsin say the pilot of a gyroplane died when the aircraft crashed into a field near Viroqua Municipal Airport.
The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said dispatchers received a 911 call about the crash around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Emergency crews quickly located the downed aircraft in the Town of Jefferson.
Firefighters put out a small fire. The pilot was the only person aboard the gyro.Witnesses told police they could see the aircraft leaving the airport, heard the engine stop and saw the gyro descend.
Police say the single rotor detached from the aircraft upon impact, and the body of the gyro continued another 40 feet before coming to rest in a cornfield.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported the pilot’s name was not released. Federal authorities are investigating.
Teen killed during storm cleanup
CHETEK, Wis. — A 14-year-old boy who was killed when a tree fell on his head during storm cleanup efforts has been identified as a Melrose teen.
Authorities say Floyd Lehman was part of a group of people cleaning up downed trees Friday in the town of Prairie Lake, outside Chetek. He was hit in the head by a falling tree that was being cut down by another person.Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says Lehman died at the scene.