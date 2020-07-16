Officials: 2 Iowans killed in head-on Nebraska crash
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Two men who died in a head-on crash involving a car and semitrailer were from northwestern Iowa, sheriff’s officials in central Nebraska said.
The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 83 about seven miles north of North Platte, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Investigators believe the northbound car the men were in crossed into the southbound lanes directly into the path of the truck.
Driver Robert Islas, 32, and his passenger Gilbert Vasquez, 59, both of Sioux City, Iowa, were killed, officials said. The truck driver suffered minor injuries.
Des Moines police investigating after finding 2 bodies in home
DES MOINES — Two bodies were found Wednesday in a Des Moines home and police are investigating the deaths as homicides.
Officers were called to the home on the city’s south side in the afternoon and found that those killed had suffered traumatic injuries, Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek said.
Parizek said a homicide investigation was underway. There didn’t appear to be a threat to the community, he said.