Authorities: Woman killed by explosion at gender reveal party
KNOXVILLE — An Iowa woman has died after an explosion at a gender reveal party created debris that hit her.
The Marion County Sheriff’s office said the explosion happened at a home in central Iowa around 4 p.m. Saturday during a party to announce the gender of a baby a couple is expecting.
Deputies arrived at the home in Knoxville to find a 56-year-old woman dead. Knoxville is about 40 miles southeast of Des Moines.
Investigators determined that an explosion during the gender reveal announcement caused the woman’s death.
No other details about the explosion were available. The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released.
Idle meat-processing plant sold for $5.8M
CHEROKEE — An idle Iowa meat-processing plant that closed earlier this year after only a few months of operation has been sold.
The Sioux City Journal reports that Lopez Foods paid $5.8 million for the plant in Cherokee, Iowa, and the company plans to restart operations there by early next year.
Previously, the plant was operated by Tyson Foods, but it sat idle from 2014 until 2019. The Iowa Food Group ran short of money several months after reopening the plant near the start of this year.