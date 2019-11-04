MADISON, Wis. — President Donald Trump’s road to re-election a year from now runs through Wisconsin, but both sides will get chances months earlier to measure where their operations, and voters, stand in the hotly contested state.
A special election to fill a rural Wisconsin congressional seat vacated by Republican Sean Duffy will test the enthusiasm of conservatives in a key district for Trump that he won by 20 points on his way to victory in Wisconsin by less than a point. And a statewide Supreme Court election is expected to serve as a dry run for the much larger presidential get-out-the-vote machines Republicans and Democrats have been assembling for months.
“We’re going to test out our tactics, see what works,” said Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairman Ben Wikler.
Both he and Wisconsin Republican Party Executive Director Mark Jefferson said the two spring elections are a huge opportunity for dry runs as well as to gather data about voters that can be used to bolster turnout in the presidential race.
“It allows us to get our grass roots fired up and pointed in a positive direction,” Jefferson said.
It’s particularly valuable to test technology used to reach targeted voters and give your volunteers some experience, said Republican strategist Mark Graul, who ran George Bush’s 2004 Wisconsin campaign.
“You don’t get a second chance in November,” Graul said.
While the parties see the races as a test run, the candidates are making moves that shed light on how the presidential race will affect things.
The leading Republican candidates to replace Duffy are closely aligning themselves with Trump, much like Duffy did in the deeply conservative district. There’s little to be gained for a Republican in that district, which Trump won by 20 points, to distance themselves from the president.
The primary in the race to replace Duffy is Feb. 18 and the general election is May 12, a date Democratic Gov. Tony Evers chose to avoid boosting Republican turnout on the same day as the Supreme Court election. That will be decided on April 7, the same day as Wisconsin’s presidential primary and an election for Milwaukee County executive, which could further drive turnout among Democrats in that liberal county.