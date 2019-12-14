Man sentenced to 25 years for trying to kill police informant
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City man has been given 25 years in prison for trying to kill a police informant.
The Sioux City Journal reported Isaac McDonald, 23, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to tamper with a witness by attempting to kill a person, as well as other crimes.
McDonald shot John Mercure in the head on Aug. 1 as he passed the car Mercure was driving in Sioux City, authorities have said. Mercure, who was believed to be speaking to police about drug trafficking and firearms, survived after crashing his car into a tree.
McDonald is the third person sentenced in the shooting.
Kentucky police charge 5 Illinois women in shoplifting plot
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Authorities in Kentucky have charged 5 Illinois women in a $25,000 shoplifting scheme they say stretches from Illinois to Georgia.
Each woman is charged with offenses including engaging in organized crime, news outlets report. The women were arrested early Tuesday after two of them stole more than $1,500 worth of items from a local Kroger store, Elizabethtown police said.
Police were working Thursday to determine if the women’s provided names and ages were accurate, as they have been known to use aliases in past court cases.