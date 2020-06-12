IOWA CITY — Iowa is moving ahead with a $10 million purchase to stockpile ventilators for coronavirus patients, even though overall demand for the breathing machines has dropped and more than 760 are currently available statewide.
The president of a distribution company working to supply 500 ventilators to Iowa said Thursday that the decision to buy now is smart, given that new waves of the virus could still potentially overwhelm hospitals in the coming months.
“I don’t think anyone understands really enough about what this second wave or third wave is going to look like,” said David Knott, of Michigan- based KKM Global Group LLC, who noted that daily cases are on the rise in many states.
Iowa’s executive branch on March 30 ordered 500 ventilators through Knott’s company at a cost of $20,600 apiece, according to a $10.3 million purchase order obtained by The AP under the open records law. About 2½ months later, Iowa has received only five of them, though it expects to receive the rest over the next several months, state officials said.
“The state recognizes the need to have ventilators on hand to address possible future medical surge within Iowa,” said John Benson, spokesman for Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
The company manufacturing Iowa’s ventilators is working to ramp up production and to fill major orders from the federal government and larger states.
At the time of Iowa’s order, the nation faced a shortage of ventilators and uncertainty over what a worst-case coronavirus scenario might look like. Some states worried that supplies of the breathing machines could run out, potentially leaving thousands of ill patients gasping for air.
The federal government has increased production dramatically since then, resulting in a potential glut. Some experts warn, however, that a second wave of the virus could overwhelm hospitals during the next flu season.