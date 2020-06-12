News in your town

Dubuque employer readies new facility during pandemic, as employees meet surging demand

Pandemic puts plans for new Dubuque elementary school on hold

2,500 mussels added to Dubuque creek to increase biodiversity, community engagement

10 people with COVID-19 in outbreak at Delaware County nursing home

6 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 3 more each in Lafayette, Grant counties

Policing reforms already on books in SW Wisconsin, officials say

6 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 3 more each in Lafayette, Grant counties

Asbury council weighs in on goat, chicken issues

WD school board considering early start to next school year