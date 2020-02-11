Police: 9 homicides in Chicago’s deadliest weekend of year
CHICAGO — Chicago recorded nine homicides between 6 p.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, a weekend police said was the deadliest of the year for a city that has seen the number of fatal shootings surge this year after a previous decline.
Twenty-three people were killed or injured in shootings during the period, nearly four times as many as during the same time a year ago, police said.
There have been 50 homicides this year compared to 33 for the same period in 2019, and the 225 shooting victims — 58 more than a year ago, authorities said. Thirty-one of this year’s victims have been juveniles, compared to 13 in the same period last year.
Homicides and shootings had dropped significantly the past three years in Chicago, after a 2016 surge in deaths captured national attention.
Police investigating deaths of 2 women
Janesville police are investigating the deaths of two women as a double homicide.
Police were called about two women found with gunshot wounds near Interstate 39/90 early Monday. Both victims were taken to a hospital, where police said they died of their injuries.
No one was in custody as of early Monday afternoon, Janesville Police Chief Dave Moore said.
Police are withholding the names of the victims until their families are notified.
Lt. Todd Kleisner said he could not give more details, The Janesville Gazette reported.
“The public is not in danger. This was a targeted thing,” Kleisner said.