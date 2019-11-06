CHICAGO — Chicago is being sued for a 2015 raid of an apartment in search of man then serving time in prison for murder.
Jolanda Blassingame contends in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that police were looking for Derec Bell when they raided her apartment. Attorney Al Hofeld said police didn’t bother to verify information provided by an informant with a criminal record. It turns out Bell had been a tenant of the apartment nine years before the raid and was in a southern Illinois prison.
Blassingame asserts police officers swore at her and pointed assault rifles at her and her children and trashed their apartment during a search for drug and drug-related paraphernalia. Hofeld said Blassingame was given a copy of the search warrant as officers left.
Chicago’s law department had no comment on the lawsuit.
RUNNELLS, Iowa — Iowa officials say six people, including children, have escaped a house fire in Runnells.
Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy Heath Osberg told KCCI the fire broke out Tuesday morning. Several agencies responded, and Osberg said one person was taken to a hospital. Others were treated for minor injuries, including smoke inhalation.
Camp Township Fire Chief Craig Thompson said the fire began in the kitchen.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Iowa high court to rule on farm pollution suit
DES MOINES — The Iowa Supreme Court has decided to step into a legal battle between the state and environmental groups over whether enough is being done to keep hog manure and other farm pollutants from tainting rivers that provide central Iowans drinking water.
An order signed Monday by Justice Edward Mansfield halts all proceedings in a lawsuit filed in March by Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement and Food & Water Watch and orders attorneys to file documents within 14 days to begin the court’s review of the case.
In September, district court Judge Robert Hanson ruled that the lawsuit may proceed to trial. The state asked the Supreme Court to review that decision, arguing that courts typically do not intervene or attempt to put on trial legislative action that involves a political question. The state’s attorneys say the farm runoff issue includes controversies revolving around policy choices and value determinations of the legislative and executive branches that courts should avoid.
Lawyers from the Iowa attorney general’s office are representing the state and have asked the court to dismiss the case. They argued that the lawsuit, if allowed to go to trial, will place decades of nutrient reduction research and policy decisions made by the Legislature, the secretary of agriculture and appointed commissioners on trial.