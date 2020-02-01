Man convicted for second time in slaying
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A northern Illinois man has been convicted a second time in the 2011 beating death of a 3-year-old boy.
Thomas Albea’s first conviction in 2015 on first-degree murder charges was reversed in 2017 and remanded to the Lake County Circuit Court by an appeals court ruling citing trial error. Albea was serving a 33-year sentence at the time. A jury late Thursday found Albea, 27, guilty of first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a child in the death of X’Zavion Charleston.
Man charged with fatal shooting
CHICAGO — A man has been charged with murder and attempted murder for fatally shooting another man on a sidewalk and then wounding an undercover police sergeant who followed him after witnessing the slaying, Chicago police said.
Walter Johnson, 35, also is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated battery with a firearm for the Wednesday shootings, police said. The slain man was identified as Devell Hill, 26.