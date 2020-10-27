Authorities: 3 teens killed in southern Illinois car crash
Three teenagers died and three others were injured in a car crash early Sunday in southern Illinois, according to Illinois State Police.
The crash happened just before 3 a.m. in Johnson County. Authorities said six teenagers were in a black Ford traveling westbound when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree.
Killed in the crash were 18-year-old Jordan Davidson and two other unidentified teens, ages 17 and 15.
Police were investigating.
Hayrack ride overturns, killing 1 in western Illinois
NAUVOO, Ill. — A woman was killed and more than 20 other people were injured over the weekend when a hayrack ride overturned in rural western Illinois, police said.
Troopers were called to the scene in Hancock County on Saturday night after the accident, said Capt. Jon Dively Jr. of Illinois State Police.
The Hancock County Coroner identified the woman who died as Amy Swinderman, 32, of Hamilton, Ill.