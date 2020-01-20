Wisconsin man injured while trying to help driver on highway
MILWAUKEE — A car struck a man who stopped to help a motorist whose vehicle was pulled aside on a distress lane on a Milwaukee interstate, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office said the accident happened at about 10 a.m. Saturday. The injured man was in a pick-up truck with two other people when he stopped to assist a vehicle carrying three people. The sheriff’s office said a Chevy Malibu lost control and struck the man who was trying to help while he was standing outside of his own vehicle.
The injured man was transported to a hospital, but the sheriff’s office did not provide information on his condition or his name. The crash is under investigation.
Firefighter hurt during blaze that destroyed Wisconsin home
TOWN OF BELOIT, Wis. — A Wisconsin firefighter was injured working at a house fire in the Town of Beloit that displaced a family when the home was destroyed.
No other injures were reported during the Saturday morning blaze and the firefighter’s condition wasn’t immediately released. WMTV-TV reported that fire crews from four agencies responded to the scene at the Rockvale Mobile Home Park and spent three hours trying to extinguish the flames and hotspots. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Red Cross was helping the displaced family members, who lost two of their cats in the fire.
Chicago man accused of stalking parole officer
CHICAGO — A 50-year-old Chicago man released from prison in 2018 has been accused of stalking his probation officer, authorities said.
Isaac Myles was arrested earlier this month and charged with cyberstalking, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago. Released from prison in 2018, he was assigned to meet with a female probation officer at his home or place of work, prosecutors said. He allegedly exposed himself to the officer during a home visit. After he was assigned a different officer, he allegedly called the original officer nearly 30 times and left sexually explicit voicemails.
Cyberstalking is punishable by up to five years in prison, the attorney’s office said.