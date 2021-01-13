2 people found dead in parking lot of UPS facility identified
HODGKINS, Ill. — Two people found dead in an employee parking lot at a UPS facility in suburban Chicago have been identified, authorities said.
Barbara Phillips, 30, and Fabian Young, 27, were pronounced dead at the scene in Hodgkins, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said Tuesday.
Hodgkins police received a report of shots fired shortly before 1 p.m. Monday. Spokesman Rodney Cummings said when officers arrived, they found two people unresponsive on the ground. Paramedics at the scene pronounced the two dead. A semi-automatic firearm was recovered at the scene.
Investigators said the incident was being investigated as a murder-suicide, Cummings said.
Phillips was a UPS employee, police said.
Wausau man pleads no contest to stabbing husband
WAUSAU, Wis. — A Wausau man has pleaded no contest to stabbing his husband after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.
Aaron Hardy-Opper, 31, had been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for stabbing his husband 11 times last February.
Hardy-Opper was found guilty Monday of first-degree recklessly endangering safety after entering his plea. He also pleaded guilty to intimidating a witness. The judge dismissed charges of battery and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint, Hardy-Opper told detectives he was high on meth and drunk the day of the attack and that he became angry when his husband asked him to leave their house, the Wausau Daily Herald reported.