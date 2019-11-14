Chicago records second cold-related death of season
CHICAGO — Officials say the death of an 80-year-old Chicago man whose body was found on the floor of a garage is the second cold-related death of the season.
In a statement, a spokesman for Cook County said the county medical examiner’s office determined that the man died of heart disease but that exposure to the cold contributed to his death.
The man was identified by the medical examiner’s office as Curtis Matthews. The Chicago Tribune reported that he lived at the address on the city’s West Side where his body was found. The man’s death came on Monday, when the low of 14 degrees made that day the coldest Nov. 11 on record.
Some Wisconsin schools closed after hit list, ammunition found
SHOREWOOD, Wis. — All public schools in a Milwaukee suburb were closed after officials say a high school student wrote a hit list and was found in possession of a loaded magazine of ammunition.
Shorewood School District officials said because of “ongoing safety concerns,” classes and activities were canceled Wednesday.
In a message to parents, Superintendent Bryan Davis said school officials and local police began investigating a student’s report of a hit list Tuesday. Davis said they found the author of the list to be in possession of the loaded magazine and he was arrested. No gun was found.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois House has approved legislation to cap the amount diabetes patients must pay for insulin to $100 a month.
The vote Wednesday to answer skyrocketing prescription insulin costs was 100-13. The Senate has approved the idea but a change in the House requires another Senate vote.
Democratic Rep. Will Guzzardi, of Chicago, said his measure caps monthly out-of-pocket costs. It applies to state-regulated commercial insurance companies. Federally regulated insurance plans are not covered.