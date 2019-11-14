Judge rejects former Iowa governor move to toss jury verdict
DES MOINES — A district court judge has rejected a request by former Gov. Terry Branstad’s lawyers to set aside a jury verdict that concluded Branstad discriminated against a former state official because he’s gay.
The ruling by Judge Brad McCall filed Tuesday summarily rejects dozens of arguments, including challenges to legal rulings during trial and jury instructions.
Branstad’s attorneys asked McCall to set aside the July 15 jury verdict of $1.5 million awarded to former Iowa Workers’ Compensation Commissioner Chris Godfrey.
Jurors concluded Godfrey was the victim of discrimination and retaliation when Branstad tried to force him to quit in 2011 and then cut his pay.
The bill to Iowa taxpayers for the case stands now at about $8 million if the verdict isn’t reversed.
Attorney: Man accused of killing wife will plead not guilty
IOWA CITY — The attorney for an Iowa City man accused of killing his wife says his client will plead not guilty.
Johnson County court records say 67-year-old Roy Browning Jr. is charged with first-degree murder in the April 5 stabbing death of JoEllen Browning.
Attorney Leon Spies told the Iowa City Press-Citizen on Tuesday that Roy Browning will file a written plea before his Nov. 22 arraignment.
Investigators allege that Roy Browning killed his wife as she was in the process of discovering he had hidden major financial problems.