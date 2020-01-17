Suburban Chicago police commander charged with battery
DIXMOOR, Ill. — Prosecutors have charged a suburban Chicago police commander with aggravated battery for allegedly dragging a 66-year-old grandmother into a police station and slamming her face into a wall.
Cook County prosecutors also charged Dixmoor Commander Ronald Burge Jr. with official misconduct Wednesday in connection with the October altercation with Carla Bourgouis.
Burge, 31, surrendered Wednesday after county investigators obtained a warrant for his arrest. He was ordered held on $20,000 bond.
Bourgouis said she went to the Dixmoor police station after her grandson was arrested. Burge arrested the boy’s father when he refused to hand over a cellphone he was using to record their conversation. Bourgouis said she then also began recording, Burge demanded she give him her cellphone, and she began to leave the station.
Burge chased after Bourgouis. carried her back in, and “then purposefully slammed the victim’s face into the back hallway wall on three separate occasions,” Assistant State’s Attorney Heather Weber said.
University of Illinois administrators hike tuition
CHICAGO — University of Illinois administrators on Thursday approved a hike in tuition costs for in-state freshmen for the first time in six years.
Freshmen entering the university for the 2020-21 academic year would pay 1.8% more to attend the Urbana-Champaign and Chicago campuses, and 1% more to attend the Springfield campus. Officials said the tuition hike will strengthen efforts to attract and retain faculty across the University of Illinois system in response to record-high enrollment.
The base tuition for in-state undergraduates will rise $218 to $12,254 a year for enrollees in Urbana-Champaign, by $192 to $10,776 a year for Chicago and by $97.50 to $9,502.50 in Springfield. Tuition for some graduate, professional and online programs will increase by up to 2% at all three campuses.