4 killed when minivan struck by 2 semis in Dane County
MADISON, Wis. — Four people were killed when their minivan was hit by two semis on the interstate in Dane County.
The Wisconsin State Patrol said the crash happened about 10:15 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 39/90/94. Sgt. Adam Zoch said the minivan had stopped to assist with a disabled vehicle on the shoulder of the southbound lanes. When the minivan pulled back into traffic it was hit by two semis, killing all four people in the van.
Zoch said the victims include a 36-year-old woman from Lyndon Station who was driving the minivan, an 18-year-old man from Lyndon Station and a 39-year-old man from Wisconsin Dells. No information was released on the fourth person.
The drivers of the semis were not injured.
Southbound lanes of the interstate were closed for about three hours.
3rd man sentenced in fatal shooting at New Year’s party
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to 50 years in prison, with parole eligibility in 15 years, after shots were fired into a home in Sioux City during a New Year’s Eve party.
Carlos Morales pleaded guilty in August to two counts of second-degree murder and three counts of reckless use of a firearm, the Sioux City Journal reported. Morales and two co-defendants fired at least 27 shots into a home where dozens of people were attending the party. The shooting killed 18-year-old Mia Kritis and wounded three others.
Morales brother, Christopher Morales, 20, and 19-year-old Anthony Bauer, both of Sioux City, each are serving prison terms after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and three counts of reckless use of a firearm.
University of Illinois requires booster
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Students, staff and faculty in the University of Illinois system will be required to get a COVID-19 booster shot once they are eligible for a shot, school officials said.
The university gave no deadline for the booster requirement, just a “strong encouragement” to get one before the spring semester begins. University officials said they will continue to monitor policies and make adjustments where appropriate.