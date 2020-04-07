Illinois to allow prone restraints in schools next year
CHICAGO — Illinois schools will be allowed to restrain challenging students by physically holding them face-down on the floor during the next academic year under a deal that the State Board of Education reached with a key legislative rule-making committee.
The decision comes after an emergency ban on what are called prone restraints is set to expire this month. That ban was instituted after a joint Chicago Tribune and ProPublica Illinois investigation on the use of seclusion and restraint in schools.
Some small schools had objected to the ban, saying the use of prone restraints can help challenging students calm down. The Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, a bipartisan panel made up of 12 lawmakers that reviews new and existing rules proposed by state agencies, have to approve any permanent rules.
The State Board of Education reached a deal with the committee that allows prone restraints to be used during the next academic year, with the goal of phasing it out by July 2021.
Police ID woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES — Police on Monday identified a woman who investigators believe was intentionally run down by a driver and killed as she walked her dog in a Des Moines neighborhood Sunday.
Police said Lauren Rice, 38, and her dog, Holiday, were killed in the Sunday morning incident. Officers found Rice and the dog dead at the scene. A pickup truck believed to have been driven by Jason Robert Sassman, 49, jumped a curb, crashed through a utility pole and drove through several yards before hitting Rice and the dog, police said.
Police said Sassman drove several blocks in the truck until it became disabled, then fled on foot before he was arrested. He’s charged with first-degree murder and animal neglect.
MILWAUKEE — A second person has died of injuries suffered in a crash caused by a homicide suspect fleeing from authorities in Milwaukee.
A 23-year-old man died over the weekend after he was critically injured in a crash Friday that also caused the death of a 20-year-old woman.
Donald Lee Cooper, Jr., 27, is wanted for a homicide in North Dakota. Police said he was being pursued by officers from the U. S. Marshals Service when he ran a red light and collided with another car.