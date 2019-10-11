No lower bond for suspect in shooting
LA CROSSE — A judge in La Crosse County has refused to reduce bond for a man accused of shooting a police officer.
Thirty-four-year-old Allen Kruk asked the judge Wednesday to lower his $50,000 cash bond to allow him to spend time with his child before he goes to prison. The La Crosse Tribune said Kruk is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, property theft, possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping.
Both Kruk and La Crosse Police Officer Dustin Darling were shot during an altercation in August. Darling was struck in the chest, but the bullet was stopped by his armored vest.
Couple found shot near Appleton identified
GRAND CHUTE — Police say the couple found dead in a home near Appleton were fatally shot.
WLUK-TV reported the bodies of 40-year-old Koua Xiong and 36-year-old Se Chang-Xiong were found in a locked bedroom at the Town of Grand Chute home Monday.
Grand Chute police spokesman Travis Waas said it has been ruled a murder-suicide.