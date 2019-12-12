FORT MADISON, Iowa — A man shot by a Fort Madison police officer has died at a hospital, authorities said Wednesday.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release that officers sent just before 11 p.m. Tuesday to a manufacturing warehouse encountered the man, who was armed with a handgun. The officer then shot the man, who was taken to Fort Madison Community Hospital.
His name and that of the officer haven’t been released. Authorities haven’t yet said what caused the officer to fire.
Fort Madison Police Chief Mark Rohloff said the warehouse incident was related to the shooting of another man about an hour earlier elsewhere in Fort Madison. The chief didn’t provide that man’s name or information about his condition.
Chicago salt truck slides on ice into Lake Michigan
CHICAGO — Two Chicago Park District workers escaped without serious injury after the salt truck they were navigating along an icy lakefront bike path slid into Lake Michigan on Wednesday morning.
The pickup truck hit a slick spot and slipped backward into the water on Chicago’s near North Side around 7:20 a.m., said Dep. District Chief Jason Lach, of the Chicago Fire Department Marine Dive Operations. It slid halfway into the water before getting caught on a breakwall.
The two occupants were able to escape the sinking vehicle and crawl to safety, and both are in good condition.
Light snow blanketed the Chicago area early Wednesday, with temperatures at about 17 degrees, the National Weather Service said. The snow and cold left a heavy ice build-up along the bike path.
California man sentenced in Iowa for child sex exploitation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A California man who pleaded guilty in Iowa to child sexual exploitation has been sentenced to 30 years in a federal prison.
David Vogelpohl, 22, of Vista, Calif., was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. He must serve five years of supervised release after he leaves prison and must comply with sex offender requirements, prosecutors said. He had admitted that he persuaded a girl under 18 to engage in sexually explicit conduct last year for the purpose of producing visual depictions.
Death of inmate at Columbia prison under investigation
PORTAGE, Wis. — The death of an inmate at the Columbia Correctional Institution is under investigation, according to sheriff’s officials.
The death of 68-year-old Larry Bracey Jr. appears to be from natural causes, but toxicology test results are still pending, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said.
Paramedics were called to a restrictive housing unit at the maximum-security men’s prison in Portage on Dec. 3, where Bracey was pronounced dead in his cell.