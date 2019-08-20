Police identify man fatally shot by Wisconsin officer
CALEDONIA, Wis. — Wisconsin police have identified the man who was fatally shot by an officer after he allegedly attacked the officer.
Police said 38-year-old Jared Nelson, of Racine, died Sunday. Police said the officer was responding to a report of a burglary in progress in Caledonia when Nelson “immediately engaged the officer with an edged weapon” and the officer fired his gun.
Authorities said the unidentified officer suffered a serious head wound. Caledonia Lt. Gary Larsen said Monday the officer was released from the hospital and is recovering at home.
The officer has been on the department for four years. The Racine Journal Times reported that police haven’t said whether the officer was wearing a body camera and they have not elaborated on what the edged weapon was.
Legislator condemns mock assassination
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A Democratic state senator is apologizing for a mock assassination of Republican President Donald Trump staged at a weekend fundraiser.
WCIA-TV in Champaign reported that the incident occurred Friday night at Chicago Sen. Martin Sandoval’s golf outing in the Chicago suburb of Winfield. A man carrying what looked like a fake assault-style rifle pointed it at someone wearing a Trump mask. A woman who attended posted the photos to social media.
Sandoval called the incident “unacceptable.” He said he doesn’t “condone violence against the president or anyone else.”
Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker said “purposely pointing a fake gun at anyone is insensitive and wrong,” particularly after recent shootings in Texas and Ohio.
Tim Schneider, chairman of the Illinois Republican Party, said Sandoval’s apology is “too little, too late.”
Law lets Illinois act to slow climate change
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a law allowing Illinois to take its own steps to slow climate change.
The Democrat approved legislation this week that repeals the Kyoto Protocol Act of 1998. It limited state action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The U.S. withdrew from Kyoto in 2001. But Illinois had put it into state law so it was bound by rules the federal government no longer intended to follow.
Naperville Democratic Sen. Laura Ellman says it sends a message that “Illinois is ready to get serious about climate change.” The law she and Evanston Democratic Rep. Robyn Gabel sponsored takes effect Jan. 1.
Pritzker recalled that in January he joined the U.S. Climate Alliance group of governors working to stop climate change.