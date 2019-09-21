Davenport man gets 10-year sentence in murder-for-hire case
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport man has been imprisoned for trying to hire someone to kill his ex-wife’s boyfriend.
Scott County District Court records say 43-year-old John Cooper was sentenced Thursday to 10 years. He’d changed his plea to guilty to solicitation to commit murder.
Authorities said Cooper had violated terms of a drug crime probation and been ordered in September last year to complete probation programming at the Residential Correctional Facility in Davenport. The court records say a cellphone confiscated from him there in November contained a message asking a former resident at the facility to kill another former resident who was in a relationship with Cooper’s ex-wife.
Chicago police officer pleads guilty to taking bribes for crash data
CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer has pleaded guilty to accepting thousands of dollars in bribes from an attorney’s referral service in exchange for information about people recently involved in traffic accidents.
The Chicago Tribune reported that as part of Kevin Tate’s guilty plea in federal court on Friday to conspiracy to commit bribery, he admitted taking at least $10,000 from attorney Richard Burton’s National Attorney Referral Service.
Burton, who paid the money to get a jump on soliciting traffic accident victims as clients, pleaded guilty in June to the same charge.
A second officer, Milot Cadichon, pleaded guilty last month and is scheduled to be sentenced in June.