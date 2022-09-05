House explosion in rural northern Illinois kills 2 people
LASALLE, Ill. — Two people died in a house explosion in rural northern Illinois, authorities said.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
LASALLE, Ill. — Two people died in a house explosion in rural northern Illinois, authorities said.
First responders were called at 11:25 a.m. Saturday to the explosion outside LaSalle, about 80 miles southwest of Chicago, the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office said in a posting on Facebook.
The identities of the two people were not released, and the cause of the explosion is being investigated, the sheriff’s office said.
Among the agencies investigating the explosion are the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office, the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, The (Bloomington) Pantagraph reported.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — A lawyer for a 14-year-old Wisconsin boy accused of killing a 10-year-old girl after luring her into the woods has said that he will seek to have the case moved from adult to juvenile court.
During a brief Zoom appearance in Chippewa County Circuit Court on Thursday, attorney Michael Cohen said he planned to file the request in the coming weeks. Judge Benjamin Lane found probable cause during the hearing to proceed to trial after the teen waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
The boy, identified in court documents only as C.T.P.-B, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of sexual assault. He is accused of killing Iliana Peters, known as Lily, the night of April 24.
Lane set a status conference for Sept. 29.
There are currently nine state beaches where environmental regulators caution against swimming, but many of them have relatively low bacteria levels, according to a recent Iowa Department of Natural Resources report.
The state monitors bacteria and toxins at its beaches with weekly tests. Those results can change significantly over the course of days depending on weather conditions.
Six of the beaches with swim warnings for bacteria now have relatively low concentrations of the microorganisms but have averaged an unhealthy amount over the past five weeks, including Backbone Beach in Delaware County.
The Associated Press and Iowa Capital Dispatch
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.