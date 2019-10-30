Speaker begins process to remove Illinois lawmaker accused of bribery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has started the process by which lawmakers will consider removing Rep. Luis Arroyo from office.
Madigan also formed a committee to investigate Arroyo. A House rule allows wide latitude to discipline or remove a member.
Arroyo is a Chicago Democrat who was named in a federal complaint accusing him of trying to bribe a state senator to support legislation allowing sweepstakes games. No one answered at his attorney’s office Tuesday.
Madigan tabbed Hoffman Estates Rep. Fred Crespo, Rep. Justin Slaughter, of Chicago, and Rep. Barbara Hernandez, of Aurora, as Democratic investigative committee members.
Teen who died after driving into golf course lake identified
SHERMAN, Ill. — Authorities have released the name of a 16-year-old girl who died when the vehicle she was driving crashed into a lake at a central Illinois golf course.
The State Journal-Register reported Tuesday that the Sangamon County coroner’s office identified the girl as Kaylee Mehochko, of Quincy.
State police have said a preliminary investigation shows the vehicle drove into the water at the Rail Golf Course in Sherman on Sunday night. A passenger was able to swim to safety.