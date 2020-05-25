Illinois child welfare employee investigated after boy dies
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — Illinois prosecutors are investigating a former child welfare agency employee who supervised an abuse claim involving a 5-year-old suburban Chicago boy later found beaten to death, documents show.
Prosecutors are exploring whether to charge Andrew Polovin with child endangerment related to Andrew “A.J.” Freund, The Northwest Herald reported. McHenry County state’s attorney investigator Robert Diviacchi filed a search warrant affidavit this month seeking Polovin’s personnel files, training transcripts and employee evaluations.
Polovin and the child protection specialist assigned to check a December 2018 call from Crystal Lake police about an injury the boy suffered were later fired from the state agency.
Polovin has not spoken publicly about the case and the newspaper could not reach him for comment about the affidavit.
A.J. was found in a shallow grave in April 2019. His parents, JoAnn Cunningham and Andrew Freund Sr., were charged with killing him. Cunningham pleaded guilty to first-degree murder last year, and Freund remains jailed on $5 million bond while awaiting trial.
Des Moines Police arrest 16-year-old after fatal shooting
DES MOINES — A 16-year-old boy is facing several charges after another teen was shot in the neck and died.
Des Moines Police said 17-year-old Ishmael Muhammad was fatally wounded in an unintentional shooting Saturday afternoon while he was with a group of several other teens in a neighborhood north of downtown. The 16-year-old Des Moines resident was arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, carrying a weapon and interfering with police.