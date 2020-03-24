News in your town

Dubuque County's unemployment rate to top Great Recession figures, due to pandemic

Dubuque schools, local partners keep children fed at 12 meal-distribution sites

'Shelter in place' wallops downtown Galena, while Dubuque County officials consider, urge similar measures

Wisconsin Supreme Court denies petition of parents in case of drowned PDC boy

Authorities release details on Dubuque County crash that left 1 seriously injured

Authorities: 3 injured in head-on Dubuque County wreck caused by wrong-way driver

Lancaster bakery to close its doors next month

Teen injured in rollover crash in Dubuque County

Archdiocese of Dubuque Catholics allowed to eat meat on 2 Fridays

Five Flags in Dubuque announces another concert postponement

Routes open to ATVs, UTVs in Prairie du Chien

Gilligan -- Last week was a really long month

Riverview Center sets new date for event featuring woman kidnapped, held captive for 11 years

Highway project in Lancaster on schedule for completion

Cascade Municipal Utilities adopts new rate structure

Cascade citywide cleanup set for April 25

Grant County supervisors OK change to closing date for Kwik Trip project

Manchester boutique organizes purse program to support sexual assault victims

Stockton sanctuary designated 'Important Bird Area'

Area hospitals stop accepting handmade masks as individuals, businesses continue to sew

Authorities: Manchester man tried to tamper with witness in firearm case

Roth finds silver lining

College athletics: UW-Platteville hires Navarro as new athletic director

Books to quarantine by: Here are a few titles to help you pass the time

Community Calendar, Nightlife discontinued until further notice

Ask Amy: Job Seeker is frustrated by follow-up

Audio reviews

OPINIONl: Washington’s coronavirus reflex: Spend, spend, spend

YOUR HOROSCOPE: March 24

Sports briefs: Packers commit $1.5M to fight against coronavirus

Ex-campaign staffer sues Bloomberg over layoffs, cites fraud

Boeing to suspend production in Seattle because of virus

Feds: Virus frauds spread, preying on Medicare recipients

All signs point to Tokyo Olympics being postponed

Officials cut prison, jail numbers; Iowa virus cases hit 105

Virtual race a real success for bored NASCAR

Celebrity news

Tensions rise as $2 trillion virus aid stalls in Washington

Virus fuels calls for sanctions relief on Iran, Venezuela

Stocks slump, despite Fed aid, as virus bill stalls again

Italy records smaller increase in virus cases for 2nd day