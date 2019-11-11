News in your town

Without federal guidance, Wisconsin moves to regulate PFAS

Biz Buzz: Professional building opens in Dyersville; pie shop opens in Edgewood; bank expanding into Maquoketa

People who make a difference: Longtime Dubuque poll workers feel it's just another step in a lifetime of service

Dubuque couple who stole at least $147,000 from elderly mother faces 20 years in prison

Belmont business expansion will be latest addition in special taxing district

Authorities: 20-year-old Bellevue woman killed, 3-year-old girl seriously injured in crash

'Harry Potter' parody coming to Dubuque civic center next year

Dubuque man convicted of stabbing teen seeks new trial

Pair of workshops planned at Body & Soul

On the House: Free things to do in the tri-states

Ask Amy: Cafe waiter is stung by online reviews

‘The Emily Talk’ offers tips for communicating with special needs individuals

Shalom to offer program for suicide loss

Wags at the Flags to return

New on DVD

OPINION: Beware the paranoid style of Donald Trump’s politics

Letter: Column highlights well concerns about China

YOUR HOROSCOPE: November 11

Members of community attacked in Mexico doubt they'll return

Pope says he intends to go to South Sudan, urges dialogue

Hispanic immigrant in line to lead US Catholic bishops

College football: Badgers still chasing Minnesota

Sports briefs: LSU a landslide No. 1; Minnesota jumps into top 10

Titans edge Chiefs in Mahomes' return

Suburban Chicago post office named for Tuskegee Airman

Nation News in Brief

NBA: Bucks edge OKC

NRA turmoil creates rift among some big donors

Hamlin races way into championship field with Phoenix win

What's happening

Watergate redux? Trump impeachment inquiry heads for live TV

Still unknown? Many have yet to form opinions on Warren

Local & area roundup: Devils sweep on road

Celebrity news

Justices take up high-profile case over young immigrants

Cyclones go for broke

TV highlights

Wisconsin historical societies struggle to find members

Iowa/Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

Socialists win Spanish election but far-right party surges