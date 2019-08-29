Man who shot wife in fight over coffee maker convicted
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A suburban Chicago man who was accused of fatally shooting his wife after a fight over a coffee maker has been found guilty of second-degree murder by a judge.
The Lake County News-Sun reported that a Lake County judge found 69-year-old Larry Lotz, of Barrington, guilty after rejecting an insanity defense by Lotz’s attorney.
The 69-year-old Lotz faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison when he returns to court Oct. 2 to be sentenced by Judge Daniel Shanes.
Lotz was charged in the 2016 shooting death of Karen Lotz, a longtime employee at Harper College in Palatine. Police at the time said that Lotz admitted in a videotaped statement that he shot his wife in the couple’s home after the two argued about him leaving the coffee maker on.
Girl, 16, fatally shot sitting in car in suburban Chicago
DOLTON, Ill. — Police say a 16-year-old girl was fatally shot while sitting in a car outside a convenience store in a Chicago suburb.
Dolton police said the shooting at about 9 p.m. Tuesday killed Akeira Foster, of Chicago. She was shot twice in the abdomen and pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police said a car pulled up to Moonlight Food Deli & Liquor, and a man got out and opened fire at the car the girl was sitting in.
Andrew Holmes, a Dolton village trustee, said that authorities believe a male who had just gotten into the car with her was the intended target.
The shooting occurred near the village hall, where Holmes said that trustees earlier in the evening had approved the hiring of more police officers because of recent violence.
Milwaukee health officials urge people to stop vaping
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s city health department is urging residents to immediately stop using vaping products after 16 people were hospitalized this month with a severe lung disease.
The department said in a statement Wednesday the individuals hospitalized in August all reported vaping in the weeks and months before they became ill with “severe chemical pneumonitis, or chemical pneumonia.” Officials say it’s an inflammation of the lungs due to inhalation of irritants.
The health department said officials are still trying to determine what products were used by the people who became ill. Ten counties, including Milwaukee, have reported hospitalizations.