Some minor injuries reported in Des Moines house explosion
DES MOINES — Authorities are investigating an explosion that destroyed a Des Moines house and damaged others early Friday, injuring some neighbors.
The blast occurred at about 3:15 a.m. a few blocks northeast of Birdland Park. A few minor injuries have been reported at neighboring homes but no deaths, authorities said.
Investigators have yet to report what caused the explosion and fire, but a natural gas buildup is suspected. MidAmerican Energy has cut off service to neighboring properties and conducted leak tests and inspected gas lines. The company said the system components checked are functioning normally.
Debris landed in trees, the street and on nearby properties, and several windows in the neighborhood were shattered.
Teen held without bond in fatal shooting of mother of 8
MARKHAM, Ill. — A suburban Chicago teenager is being held without bond in connection with the fatal shooting of a mother of eight as she drove four of her children home from day care.
Avion Fonville, of Dolton, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Marshia McGill Bowman. Bowman was hit by bullets the 18-year-old Fonville allegedly fired at two rivals outside his home on Aug. 21.
Cook County prosecutors say after Bowman was shot in the head, two of her children jumped from the moving van before it crashed. Bowman was later pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
Suspect killed by deputy after standoff at Wisconsin residence
LOYAL, Wis. — State officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Loyal that resulted in the death of a person who fired on law enforcement and injured an officer.
Wisconsin Department of Justice officials said the shooting happened early Friday after the suspect fled a traffic stop. Investigators say there was a standoff at the suspect’s residence and a Clark County sheriff’s deputy was shot. Officers eventually entered the building and shot and killed the suspect.
The name of the suspect has not been released. Officials said the deputy received non-life threatening injuries. No other individuals were hurt during the standoff.
The officer who shot the suspect is a Marathon County sheriff’s deputy. He has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is department policy.