Former nurse pleads guilty to injuring 9 babies
MADISON, Wis. — A former Wisconsin nurse has pleaded guilty to hurting nine infants at a Madison hospital’s intensive care unit, leaving the babies with broken ribs, bruising, and broken legs.
Christopher Kaphaem pleaded guilty Monday to every one of the 19 felony counts he faced and could be sentenced to up to 148 years in prison. A sentencing hearing has not been set.
Charging documents give no explanation for why the 44-year-old former nurse harmed the infants.
Police began investigating reports of injuries to infants in UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital’s infant intensive care unit in February 2018. Meriter suspended Kaphaem on Feb. 8, 2018, and state regulators later suspended his license.
Court: Driving drunk on riding mower same as motor vehicle
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin appeals court has ruled that operating a riding mower while drunk carries the same penalties as driving a car while intoxicated.
The ruling Tuesday came in the case of a northern Wisconsin man who was arrested for drunken driving in 2017. Police pulled Keith Shoeder over while he was operating a riding mower on the streets of Rhinelander after leaving a tavern.
Shoeder appealed his conviction of fourth-offense drunken driving.
Shoeder argued that the riding mower was an all-terrain vehicle and not a motor vehicle and therefore he was not subject to the same penalties.
But the 3rd District Court of Appeals rejected that claim.