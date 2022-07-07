MADISON, Wis. — A woman accused of killing a man can argue at trial that she was justified because he was sexually trafficking her, Wisconsin’s Supreme Court ruled Wednesday in a decision that could help define the limits of legal immunity for trafficking victims nationwide.
The justices ruled, 4-3, that a 2008 state law that absolves trafficking victims of criminal liability for any offenses committed as a direct result of being trafficked extends to first-degree intentional homicide. However, they said Chrystul Kizer must first provide evidence for a trial judge that her decision to kill Randall Volar was connected to being trafficked before she can invoke immunity.
“Chrystul Kizer deserves a chance to present her defense and today’s decision will allow her to do that,” said her lawyer, Katie York. “While the legal process on this matter is far from over, we, along with Chrystul and her family, believe the decision today affirms the legal rights provided by Wisconsin statute to victims of sex trafficking facing criminal charges.”
The court found that the extent of trafficking victims’ immunity is ambiguous, but the law doesn’t include any limiting language and therefore applies to homicide.
“The defendant must produce some evidence on which a reasonable jury could find that the defense applies,” Justice Rebecca Dallet, a liberal, wrote for the majority.
The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are sexual assault victims, but Kizer discussed her case in an interview from jail with The Washington Post that was published in 2019.
