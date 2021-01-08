Fire kills Chicago boy after children left alone
CHICAGO — A 6-year-old boy died in a fire in a home on Chicago’s South Side on Wednesday night after he and four other children were left there alone, authorities said.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, firefighters were called to the home by a neighbor who noticed the fire at about 9:45 on Wednesday night. After firefighters extinguished the blaze, they found 6-year-old Ron Johnson in a second floor bunkbed where the fire apparently started, spokesman Larry Langford said.
The boy, who had burns over much of his body, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later, authorities said. They said the boy’s four siblings, ages 1, 4, 5 and 13, were also home but were not injured.
The cause of the fire was under investigation, Langford said.
The Police Department is also investigating.
Man held on homicide, strangulation, child abuse charges
KENOSHA, Wis. — The suspect in custody in a fatal double stabbing in Kenosha is being held on tentative charges of first-degree intentional homicide, strangulation and child abuse.
Police said they received a call to a residence about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday about a possible sex crime. Responding officers said they found a 49-year-old man and 36-year-old woman were dead and a 15-year-old injured. Three other children, ages 15, 10 and 6, were also in the house.
A 24-year-old man who lives at the home was arrested.
When officers arrived, they discovered that some type of struggle had taken place.
A group of family and friends gathered outside the house Wednesday afternoon and watched as the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office removed the two bodies from the home.