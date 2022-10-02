MADISON, Wis. — Two lawsuits filed last week argue that Wisconsin election clerks should be allowed to accept absentee ballots that are missing portions of witness addresses, the next step in the ongoing legal battle that has pit conservatives against liberals in the battleground state.
The lawsuits, filed three days apart on Tuesday and Friday, come after a judge in Waukesha County circuit court in September sided with Republicans and said election clerks are barred from filling in missing information on the form that serves as an envelope for absentee ballots.
The judge struck down guidance issued by the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission, in place for six years, saying that clerks could fill in missing information. The judge agreed with Republicans that there is nothing in law allowing clerks to do that.
The practice, known as ballot curing, was unchallenged until after Donald Trump’s narrow loss in 2020 when nearly 1.4 million voters cast absentee ballots. Absent any guidance, there is confusion among election officials over how much of an address must be provided by the witness to allow for the ballot to be counted.
Absentee ballots with partial witness addresses should be accepted, not rejected, according to a lawsuit seeking an order to that effect filed Friday by the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin.
Rejecting a ballot because it doesn’t have parts of a witness address violates the 1964 Civil Rights Act’s prohibition on denying a vote based on immaterial omission or error, the lawsuit contends. Also, the lack of notice to voters whose ballots are threatened with rejection violates the U.S. Constitution’s due process requirements, the lawsuit argues.
Their complaint comes three days after a liberal group filed a similar lawsuit seeking a definition of what constitutes an address under the law.
That lawsuit seeks an order requiring the Wisconsin Elections Commission to tell local election officials that they must accept ballots as long as the witness address “includes sufficient information from which the clerk can reasonably discern the place where the witness may be communicated with.”
