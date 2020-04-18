2 Wisconsin prison escapees recaptured in northern Illinois
ROCKFORD, Ill. — Two prisoners who escaped from a maximum-security prison in Wisconsin have been recaptured in northern Illinois.
WREX-TV reported James Newman, 37, and Thomas Deering, 46, were taken into custody Friday in Rockford, about 90 miles south of the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wis., that they fled on Thursday.
Rockford Police said both men arrived at a community center Friday morning. Staff at the center called police, and the men were taken into custody.
Authorities said the pair escaped by climbing over two security fences. The escapees then went to a hotel and were taken by a cab to Poynette, Wis.
Ho-Chunk receives federal OK for casino
The Ho-Chunk Nation has gotten federal approval to open a casino and entertainment complex in Beloit. It will need Gov. Tony Evers’ permission.
By federal law, governors have the power to approve or reject off-reservation casinos.
When Evers was running for governor in 2018, he told the Beloit Daily News he would approve the project. After he was elected, Evers said he would carefully review the proposed casino.
“Casinos have been the bedrock of tribal economies across the nation. The economy of the Ho-Chunk Nation is no different,” tribal Vice President Karena Thundercloud wrote Thursday in a letter to Ho-Chunk members who are employed by the tribe.