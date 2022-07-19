GOP candidate Michels reworks flyer to erase NRA endorsement

Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial hopeful Tim Michels’ campaign is reworking a flyer that falsely claims he won the National Rifle Association’s endorsement, saying the declaration was a mistake. Michels has already secured former President Donald Trump’s endorsement.
Michels is locked in a three-way GOP primary with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Tim Ramthun. Michels has already secured former President Donald Trump’s endorsement and a nod from the NRA would have marked another significant win for him heading into the Aug. 9 election.
Michels’ campaign sent out a flyer that landed in mailboxes Saturday that claimed the gun advocacy group had endorsed him. Scott Meyer, a Wisconsin lobbyist who has done work for the NRA, said the group hasn’t endorsed anyone in the GOP primary and doesn’t plan to do so.
“All this came out of the blue,” Meyer said of the flyer. “Stunned is the best word to describe it. I’ve never seen this before.”
Michels’ campaign spokesman Chris Walker said in an email to The Associated Press on Monday that the claim was an “unintentional error” and has been immediately corrected with a new mailer that says Michels received an “AQ” grade on an NRA questionnaire about his stances on gun rights. Meyer said that grade indicates he answered the questions to the NRA’s satisfaction.
“Our direct mail shouldn’t have indicated that rating was an ‘endorsement,’ and subsequent communications will describe his ‘AQ rating’ from the NRA,” Walker said in the email. Asked in a follow-up email how the error was made, Walker said he wasn’t part of “that process” and couldn’t speak to it.
The NRA’s political action committee posted an online message to NRA members Monday saying the original flyer does a disservice to voters. The message confirmed Michels got an “AQ” rating on his questionnaire but that the gun group hasn’t endorsed anyone in the primary.
“Misrepresenting our ratings or our position in any election contest does a disservice to you and all our members, as well as other gun owners to whom protection of their liberty and firearm freedoms is a factor in how they vote,” the message said.
Kleefisch campaign manager Charles Nichols said Michels was caught lying and “now he’s desperately trying to cover his tracks.”
The primary winner will go on to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the Nov. 8 general election.
