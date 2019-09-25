East St. Louis rapper fatally shot at gas station
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois State Police say a well-known East St. Louis rapper has been shot and killed in a gas station parking lot.
Master Sgt. Elbert Jennings said East St. Louis police received a call at 9:48 p.m. Monday reporting shots fired at a Mobile Gas Mart. He said that when police arrived, they found 25-year-old Cedric Gooden on the ground.
St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said Gooden was pronounced dead at 10:45 p.m. by an emergency room doctor at Memorial Hospital. An autopsy is pending.
Gooden’s rapper name was Kold Kase.
The Belleville News-Democrat reported that police have no suspects and no motive for the shooting.
Fire that killed 3 in Wisconsin group home likely accidental
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Authorities say a fire that killed three residents of a Wisconsin group home was likely accidental and caused by smoking materials that were improperly discarded.
The Fond du Lac Fire Department released the preliminary findings of its fire investigation on Tuesday.
Three people died in last Thursday’s fire at a home for intellectually disabled people in the eastern Wisconsin city of Fond du Lac. They were identified as 24-year-old Taylor Lavallee, 53-year-old Lisa Eastham and 72-year-old Donna Frederick.
Two other residents escaped from the burning home. Officials have said the home is for adults who can care for themselves but have cognitive disabilities.
11-year-old girl critically wounded in Chicago-area shooting
HARVEY, Ill. — Authorities say an 11-year-old girl has been wounded in a shooting at a home in suburban Chicago.
Harvey police Chief Eddie Winters said the shooting happened about 9 p.m. Monday and the girl was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Additional details about the circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately released by police. No one was immediately taken into custody.