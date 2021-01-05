Police: Teen wounded in apartment shooting dies
CEDAR RAPIDS — An 18-year-old woman who was wounded in shooting last month at a Cedar Rapids apartment has died, police said Monday.
The Cedar Rapids Police Department identified the victim as Marisa Doolin, of Cedar Rapids.
The department said in a news release that it had been notified by the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office that Doolin was declared legally deceased on Dec. 26.
Police said there have been no arrests at this time, but that there is an active homicide investigation into the shooting.
Officers responding to the Dec. 22 shooting at a second-floor apartment found Doolin with a life-threatening gunshot.
She was transported to a hospital.
Police identify victim of Cedar Rapids fatal shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS — A man who was fatally shot early Sunday in Cedar Rapids has been identified by authorities as 21-year-old Jayson Lee Jones.
Police said Jones was shot at a Cedar Rapids home but they have not released any additional details about the shooting or any potential suspects.
Jones was transported by private vehicle to Mercy Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The investigation is continuing.