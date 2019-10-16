Police announce arrests in fatal Des Moines shooting
DES MOINES — Police in Des Moines have announced the arrests of two men in the fatal shooting of another man on the city’s north side earlier this month.
Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a written statement Tuesday that Gregory Samuel Hampton Jr. and Adam Ahmad Ismail — both 18 and Des Moines residents — were being booked into the Polk County Jail. Each is charged with first-degree murder and robbery in the Oct. 10 shooting death of 23-year-old Rashid Mohamed Ibrahim.
Ibrahim was found by officers sent to investigate reports of a shooting. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
CICERO, Ill. — A man has been charged in connection with a bowling ball attack that left the victim in a coma.
Cicero town spokesman Ray Hanania said 30-year-old Demetrius Easton faces a charge of attempted first- degree murder in the attack on Sept. 5 at Town Hall Bowl in the Chicago suburb. He was arrested Sunday.
Diamante Williams was struck in the head with a 14-pound bowling ball. He suffered a skull fracture and was put in a medically induced coma to aid his recovery. Police say he remains hospitalized in serious condition.
Hanania has said the fight occurred during a promotion at the bowling alley. He said someone ran from the bowling alley to flag down a police car to report the attack.
Police: Oshkosh deaths murder-suicide
OSHKOSH, Wis. — Police say the deaths of two people in Oshkosh last week were the result of a murder-suicide.
Authorities said the investigation shows 55-year-old Paul Guerrero shot 46-year-old Peggy Carpenter multiple times before turning the gun on himself. WLUK-TV said autopsies were done on Monday.
The bodies of the two were found Thursday night at an Oshkosh home.
DES MOINES — Police have identified the person whose remains were found last week in a homeless camp near downtown Des Moines.
Police said Tuesday in a news release that the remains are those of 23-year-old Marshal Aaron Terrell Johnson, of Des Moines. Police said the identification was made through “an extensive forensic examination.”
Detectives are investigating Johnson’s death as a homicide. His remains were found Oct. 8 after police received a tip that led investigators to a wooded area behind an abandoned manufacturing plant. Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said at the time that the body had been “cleverly concealed.”
Police have not yet shared other details of how Johnson died and say the body was likely in the area for a few months.
EQUALITY, Ill. — Peabody Energy says it will permanently close a southern Illinois coal mine and a nearby coal-processing plant late this year.
The company said Monday that the planned closure of its Wildcat Hills Mine and the nearby Willow Lake Preparation Plant will affect about 225 workers.
Peabody Energy said the mine and processing center at Arclar Complex in Saline County will cease production Dec. 14 due to “uneconomic mining conditions.”
The Southern Illinoisan reported that the closures and job losses are expected to be permanent. Peabody Energy said, however, that it will work with employees interested in seeking positions at the company’s other operations in the Midwest.
Saline County Board Chairman Jay Williams said the planned coal mine closure is “sad for all of Southern Illinois.”
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin environmental officials say the state’s air quality is improving.
According to the state Department of Natural Resources’ 2019 Air Quality Trends Report, concentrations of most pollutants are continuing to decrease across the state.
Overall fine particle concentrations have dropped 35% statewide since 2002. Emissions of ozone-forming pollutants such as nitrogen oxides have decreased 50% and sulfur dioxide emissions have dropped 68% over that span since the early 2000s.
About 94% of Wisconsin’s population lives in areas that now meet all federal air quality standards.