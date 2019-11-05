News in your town

Georgia tests new voting system before ambitious 2020 switch

Dems flip Virginia; Kentucky governor race too close to call

Voters in US states decide on sanctuary city, sports betting

Iran to fuel centrifuges in new step away from nuclear deal

Bits of the Berlin Wall make global art, memory

3 protesters killed in clashes as Iraq tries to reopen port

Democrat leads Kentucky governor's race that's too close to call

Roger Stone leaves Day 1 of trial early over food poisoning

Council veteran, trio of newcomers picked for Dubuque City Council seats

Heritage of resistance: Reenactment to honor slave rebellion

Kansas City to vote on removing King's name from street

3 incumbents, newcomer elected to Dubuque School Board in uncontested race

Newsbreak: Arpaio aides ignored order to halt sweeps

Sports briefs: New rule would prevent Iowa regents gambling on their teams

UPDATE: Election Day: 10% of Dubuque County voters cast ballots so far

Drug cartel gunmen kill 9 US citizens in an ambush in Mexico

Black customers say Chicago-area Buffalo Wild Wings host told them to move

Inmates moving to new Grant County Jail this week

How top 2020 Democrats are trying to win over union members

As McDonald's CEO learned, workplace romance can be perilous

WD, Shullsburg FFA chapters notch wins at national convention

Dubuque businesses fined for alcohol, tobacco violations

U.S. teen vaping numbers climb, fueled by Juul & mint flavor

Iowa Supreme Court to decide if farm pollution lawsuit continues

'Goodness and humor' celebrated as 'Sesame Street' turns 50

Iowa medical board to consider allegations against 'Dr. Doe'

Wisconsin Senate to vote on firing agriculture secretary

Foundation buying state 4-H camp in central Iowa

Iowa fire chief accused of drunk driving in ambulance

$15,000 grant to help complete report on historic Dubuque home

Guttenberg organization to host poverty simulation exercise Nov. 15

Winter weather advisory issued for portion of SW Wisconsin

Wisconsin Senate to consider tougher drunken driving penalties

Firefighters find body inside northwest Iowa house

Comedy venue, eatery helmed by 'MasterChef' winner to add to nightlife scene in downtown Dubuque

Despite her pleas, Dubuque man sentenced to 8 years for hitting girlfriend with vehicle

Amateur sleuths try to unravel mystery as art, 'murder' on display at Platteville gallery

Man severely injured in farming accident in Dubuque County; wife praises emergency responders

ED council votes to hike business fees

West Delaware welding program tests students' mettle

Dubuque council votes on housing voucher rules, business expansion plans, Multicultural Family Center project