MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled Senate fired the state agriculture secretary on Tuesday, and the Democratic governor who appointed him watched quietly a row behind lawmakers before using profanity to blast the process.
The vote to oust Gov. Tony Evers’ Cabinet secretary was the latest in a series of skirmishes between the governor and the GOP that comes as Wisconsin is losing dairy farmers at a record pace. The normally mild-mannered Evers, a former state education chief, sprinkled profanity throughout comments, saying he was “p.o.’d” with the vote and later tweeted that it was “political BS.”
“It’s a message (Republicans are) sending to all other secretary-designees,” Evers said in the halls of the Capitol minutes after the vote. “‘Stay in your place, folks. You can’t challenge people. You can’t speak.’ ... To think they’re going to have to keep their mouth shut for the next, who knows, four years, in order to get approved by the Senate, that’s absolute (expletive).”
Republicans and Evers have been fighting since before Evers even took office. Republicans convened a lame-duck session to pass laws weakening Evers’ power in December.
But rejecting a Cabinet secretary is a new move not seen since at least before 1987, based on Legislative Reference Bureau records, and no one has cited an example prior to that.
The Evers administration, state and federal Democratic office holders and a variety of agriculture industry groups urged Republicans to back off and allow Brad Pfaff to continue to serve in the position he’s held since January. The Senate voted along party lines to fire Pfaff, with all 19 Republicans in favor and all 14 Democrats against.
Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald cited what he called “missteps” Pfaff had with Republicans as justification for his nomination facing rejection. Five Republicans who voted in committee to recommend Pfaff’s confirmation did not speak during debate and refused to answer questions from Democrats about why they changed positions.
The committee chairman, Sen. Howard Marklein, said in a statement after the vote that Pfaff had “played politics” and “attacked the Legislature” when he should have been focused on helping farmers.
Pfaff angered some Republicans when he criticized them for not more quickly releasing $200,000 to fund farmer mental health and suicide-prevention efforts. Pfaff also upset Republicans and powerful agriculture industry groups when he moved forward with new siting rules, first started under Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s administration, designed to protect farmers’ neighbors from the stench of manure.
Opponents insist the agriculture department didn’t consult farmers on the setbacks and the restrictions are so tough no one will be able to expand their operations. They also fear that local governments that oppose factory farms will use the restrictions to block new operations.
Pfaff on Friday, hours after Fitzgerald said he didn’t have the votes to stay on the job, put the proposal on hold.