Police recover body of girl who drowned in Raccoon River
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police on Friday recovered the body of an 11-year-old girl who drowned in the Raccoon River after getting off an inflatable raft.
Police said officers found the girl’s body at 12:20 p.m., about two days after she entered the river. The girl had been in the raft Wednesday evening with two other children when she got off, went underwater and didn’t resurface, police said.
Emergency responders had been searching the river for the girl since Wednesday.
Police have not identified the girl.
MADISON, Wis. — Milwaukee moved another step closer to hosting the 2024 Republican National Convention on Friday when a site selection committee unanimously recommended the event be held there rather than Nashville, Tenn.
The Republican National Committee would still need to approve the location at its meeting Aug. 2-5 in Chicago. Nashville could still be the winner, but that city’s chances hit a roadblock earlier this month when opposition led proponents to withdraw a proposed agreement about how to host the event.
Milwaukee was chosen by Democrats to host the 2020 convention, but the coronavirus pandemic forced that meeting to be held nearly entirely online. President Joe Biden accepted the nomination in Delaware, not Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE — A 2-year-old Milwaukee girl died Friday in what authorities called an accidental shooting.
Police were called about 9:10 a.m. to a report of a gunshot injury. The girl was pronounced dead at a local hospital. A 33-year-old Milwaukee woman has been taken into custody, police said.
Authorities had no further details but issued a plea asking people to secure and keep firearms out of the reach of children.
A 3-year-old Milwaukee boy died earlier this month when he discovered a loaded firearm and inadvertently shot himself.
MADISON, Wis. — Democratic Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul raised nearly $860,000 over the first half of the year and reported having more than $1.9 million cash on hand for his reelection bid this fall.
Kaul’s fundraising was nearly double that of one of his Republican rivals. Former state Rep. Adam Jarchow said he raised more than $445,000 over the first six months of the year. Jarchow, of Balsam Lake, had about $208,000 cash on hand.
Jarchow raised more than four times as much as his main Republican rival, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.
