Longtime Wisconsin lawmaker Olsen announces retirement
MADISON, Wis. — Longtime Republican state lawmaker Luther Olsen, one of a shrinking number of moderates in the Republican majority who survived a 2011 recall attempt and served as head of the Senate’s Education Committee, announced Monday that he will not seek re-election.
Olsen, who turns 69 on Wednesday, will step down after serving 16 years in the Senate representing a south-central Wisconsin district that includes all or portions of nine counties, from Dane in the south to Waupaca in the north.
Moments after he announced his decision, Republican Rep. Joan Ballweg, of Markesan, said that she would run to replace him.
3rd man accused in Waterloo slaying
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — A third person has been charged with conspiracy in the slaying of a Waterloo man during a robbery attempt.
Marquas Gafeney, 21, of Waterloo was arrested Sunday and remained in custody Monday. Black Hawk County court records say he’s charged with conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.
Gafeney and two other men are accused in the Dec. 4 shooting death of Grant Saul, 24. The two others are charged with the same crime. They are James Wright-Buls, 21, and Keyon Roby, 18. The court records don’t list attorneys for them either.
Milwaukee police fatally shoot suspect
MILWAUKEE — Police say Milwaukee officers shot and killed a man on the city’s south side.
Police responded to a call about shots fired about 1 a.m. Monday and learned there was a suspect on the scene with a gun, according to officials.
The suspect attempted to run away and ignored the officers’ commands. Police say officers chased the suspect and he confronted the officers with the gun and was shot.
The suspect’s weapon was recovered at the scene, authorities said. He has not been identified.
Three officers were involved in the incident and were not injured.