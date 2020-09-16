Police: Milwaukee man killed self as drug agents closed in
MILWAUKEE — Police in Milwaukee said they are investigating the death of a man they say was being pursued by federal drug agents when he died.
The department said the man shot himself after a foot chase about 2:46 p.m. Monday involving Drug Enforcement Administration agents.
The 23-year-old man was from Milwaukee, police said. They said no federal agents fired their guns and city police weren’t involved.
CHICAGO — Officials announced Tuesday that with more than three months remaining in 2020, there have been more homicides in the county that includes Chicago than recorded in all of 2019.
In a news release, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office reported that thus far this year, there have been 677 homicides. That is nearly 200 more than occurred for the same period last year and puts the county on a pace to exceed 900 for a full calendar for the first time since 2016 and only the fourth time in more than a quarter century.
The vast majority of those homicides — 565 — occurred within Chicago’s city limits.
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — One person has died and four others have been injured in a crash involving an ambulance in Fond du Lac.
The Wisconsin State Patrol said a car ran a red light about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday and struck the ambulance. A passenger in the car was thrown from the vehicle and died.
The driver of the car was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated. The driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to the hospital.
Fond du Lac Fire Chief Peter O’Leary said the ambulance was taking a non-emergency patient to the hospital at the time of the crash.
The patient and two ambulance crew members suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital to be evaluated, WLUK-TV reported.
MADISON, Wis. — A man accused of fleeing from a traffic stop in Sun Prairie and crashing his car, killing two passengers and critically injuring a third, has been charged homicide by drunken driving and other felonies.
A criminal complaint against 27-year-old Lonzo Simmons, of Cambridge, says his blood alcohol content after the crash last June was 0.21%, more than two times the limit for drivers in Wisconsin.
Simmons is charged with causing the deaths of 28-year-old Kara Cloud, of Madison, and 27-year-old Clinton Harvey, of Sun Prairie, after driving away from a Sun Prairie police officer who had stopped him, the State Journal reported. A third person was critically hurt.