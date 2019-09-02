Chicago police: Gun violence lower despite weekend deaths
CHICAGO — Chicago police say despite five people being fatally shot in less than 24 hours, gun violence in the city is declining.
Among the fatalities was a 15-year-old boy found early Sunday on a sidewalk with wounds in his leg and back.
Police said the night of violence began Saturday evening in the West Englewood neighborhood, where two men, ages 32 and 26, were fatally shot as they sat on a front porch. Two others were killed elsewhere.
Chicago police say the 46 homicides reported in the city in August was a 23% decline from the same month last year. The number of shootings decreased 19%.
Des Moines man charged with murder
DES MOINES — A Des Moines man is charged with first-degree murder in what police say was the city’s 10th homicide of 2019.
Police responded to a call about a shooting Saturday afternoon and found the body of 45-year-old John Lee Belcher, of Des Moines, inside a home.
Charges were announced Sunday against 47-year-old Stanley Paul Wofford, of Des Moines. It wasn’t immediately clear if Wofford had an attorney.
Madison police break up big fight
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they were called to break up a fight that involved about 50 people.
The disturbance happened about 6 p.m. Saturday on Olbrich Park Beach. Authorities said two large groups of people were fighting with each other.
Several people were cited for tentative battery charges.
CLINTON, Iowa — Police in the eastern Iowa town of Clinton are searching for the driver who fled after a vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian.
Clinton police said 42-year-old Emiliano D. Barrios was killed Friday night while crossing a neighborhood street. Authorities said the fleeing vehicle crashed into a tree but the driver has not been identified.
INDIANOLA, Iowa — One person is dead after fire broke out an apartment complex in Indianola.
The fire was reported at 6:37 a.m. Sunday at Foxwood Apartments.
The apartment belonged to a 64-year-old woman. An autopsy will be conducted to determine if she was the person killed in the blaze.
The cause of the fire has not been determined, but authorities said foul play is not suspected.