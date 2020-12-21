Authorities identify man who died in Iowa apartment fire
FAIRFAX, Iowa — Authorities have identified the man who died in an eastern Iowa apartment fire.
The Linn County Sheriff’s office said Sunday that Ronald Weston, 43, died Friday in the fire in Fairfax. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The fire was reported shortly after 10 p.m. Friday. Flames and smoke were coming out of the six-unit apartment building when firefighters arrived. Weston was found in an upstairs unit.
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left three people wounded after an argument that erupted among several individuals early Sunday morning.
Police said in a release that shots were fired by multiple suspects. A 39-year-old man sustained serious injuries and is listed in stable condition at a local hospital.
The statement said a 33-year-old man and 42-year-old woman sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Inmate, 36, dies at federal prison in northwestern Illinois
THOMSON, Ill. — A 36-year-old inmate at the federal prison in the northwestern Illinois community of Thomson has died, according to prison officials.
Federal Bureau of Prisons officials said Patrick Bacon was found unresponsive in his cell around midnight Friday. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. No further details about the circumstances of his death were released, according to Sauk Valley Media.
Bacon had been in custody at Thomson prison since October. He was serving a 10-year sentence ordered in California for assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm, aiding and abetting and assault resulting in serious bodily harm.
His death is the fourth of its kind at Thomson this year. Most of them came after fights between inmates at the high-security prison, which has roughly 1,400 inmates a the penitentiary and its minimum-security satellite camp.
DES MOINES — An outside audit found that a Des Moines library employee who died in April improperly charged more than $28,000 to a library credit card.
The auditors the city hired, RSM US LLP, found that Bekki Kirkland made 159 fraudulent transactions between 2016 and 2020. Roughly one-third of the improper purchases the former office manager made were to purchase prepaid VISA gift cards.
Most of the purchases were made at Hy-Vee, Walmart and Walgreens stores, according to the Des Moines Register.