MADISON, Wis. — A unanimous Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down a state law Friday that allowed for taking blood samples from suspected drunken drivers who are incapacitated, ruling that it is unconstitutional.
The court upheld a state appeals court ruling from last year saying that the law violates the Fourth Amendment protecting against unconstitutional search and seizure. The law in question says that incapacitated drivers — those who are unconscious due to drugs or alcohol — are presumed to have agreed to provide blood samples if there is probable cause they were impaired.
Numerous court rulings, both in Wisconsin and across the country, have addressed the issue of taking blood samples from drivers without consent. But until this case, the courts had never directly addressed whether the incapacitated driver provision of Wisconsin’s law violates the Fourth Amendment.
The state Supreme Court, in its ruling written by Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, said the state law is clearly unconstitutional.
Wisconsin Department of Justice spokeswoman Gillian Drummond said the ruling’s impact would be limited because police are able to obtain blood draws without consent under the “exigent-circumstances doctrine,” which the U.S. Supreme Court upheld in a case out of Wisconsin in 2019.
“Law enforcement officers in Wisconsin have therefore moved away from relying on the portion of the implied consent statute that has now been declared unconstitutional,” Drummond said.
The case involved a 2014 car crash in a suburb of Madison between two vehicles that killed Janet M. Grady, who died at the scene. Fitchburg police took blood samples from a survivor from the other vehicle, Dawn Prado, because the officer believed a warrant was not needed to take the sample.
Prado, who was intubated and unconscious at the hospital, did not respond when an officer asked her for consent to do a blood draw. The officer testified that he did not think he needed a warrant since she was incapacitated and ordered a nurse to draw the blood.